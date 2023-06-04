Balasore train tragedy: These Trains to remain cancelled / rescheduled / restored

Bhubaneswar: The ongoing restoration work is going on in full swing following the derailment of trains at Bahanaga bazar station in Odisha’s Balasore district. Due to the mishap, several trains have been cancelled, diverted and rescheduled.

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS ON 04.06.2023:

1. 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar Express.

2. 12838 Puri-Howrah Express.

3. 20832 Sambalpur-Shalimar Express.

RESCHEDULING OF TRAINS ON 04.06.2023:

1. 22305 Bengaluru-Jasidih Express rescheduled to leave from originating station at 1230 hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 1000 hrs.

2. 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Express rescheduled to leave from originating station at 1300 hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 1035 hrs.

3. 12246 Bengaluru-Howrah Express rescheduled to leave from originating station at 1330 hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 1120 hrs.

RESTORATION OF TRAIN:

1. Services of 12876 Anand Vihar Terminal – Puri Neelachal Express which was cancelled earlier (vide Bulletin No. 9 of 03.06.2023) *has now been restored*. This train will run through its normal path.