Balasore train tragedy: OIS Officers of I&PR department at site; details here

Balasore: At least 280 people were killed and 900 people were injured in an accident involving three trains in Odisha’s Balasore, DGP Fire Service Sudhanshu Sarangi told today.

Besides, Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena informed the press about ongoing rescue operations at Bahanaga (Train Accident.)

Following OIS Officers of I&PR department, Odisha are at the site for operationalisation of Media Help Desk at Lucy Convention Centre, Bahanaga in connection with rescue operation:

Hemant Ku Nayak, Dy Director, Central Zone, Cuttack – +91 94370 56558

Bhabani Shankar Bhuiyan.. DIPRO, Balasore – +91 98611 53399

Ramesh Chandra Nayak.. DIPRO, Bhadrak – +91 94373 20762