Balasore Train Crash Toll Rises To 291 With One More Death At SCB

Cuttack: The death toll in Bahanaga triple train accident rose to 291 after one more injured person died during treatment today.

Sohel Mansoor who was undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after being injured in the accident, succumbed to injuries on Saturday, hospital sources said.

He is a resident of Bihar. He had been admitted to the trauma ICU of the hospital.

Earlier, two more people who were undergoing treatment at SCB died due to serious injuries in the accident. As many as 288 passengers died on the spot while 3 people succumbed to injuries during treatment at SCB.

The worst rail accident of the country took place on June 2 at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district leaving 288 people dead and around 1000 injured.