Balasore Train Accident: Odisha Governor Visits Bhadrak DHH, Meets Survivors;

Bhadrak: Enquiring about the ghastly train mishap in Balasore district of Odisha, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal visited District Headquarters Hospital at Bhadrak.

Following this, he met injured persons of the train accident under treatment there, and discussed with the doctors about treatment.

The rescue operation in the tragic rail accident in Odisha’s Balasore has been completed with 238 people dead and around 900 passengers injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the accident site as well as the hospital in Cuttack where the injured persons have been taken.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday visited the accident spot in Balasore site where three trains collided resulting in the death of 238 people and more than 900 injured.

He arrived after Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the accident site and said that a detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry.