Balasore train accident death toll at 280: Odisha CM takes stock of situation; Railway Min Ashwini Vaishnaw also present

Balasore: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took stock of situation at the site of tragic triple train accident in Balasore’s Bahanaga.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday reached Odisha’s Balasore district, the site of the horrific train accident that claimed 280 lives. Taking stock of the situation, the railway minister termed the incident ‘tragic’ and said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the state government and the Indian Army were involved with the rescue operations at the spot.

The railway minister also said it was too early to comment on the cause of the accident. However, he added a high-level committee has also been formed to probe the details of the accident.

Reportedly, two passenger trains — Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express— and a goods train were involved in an accident that was triggered by a derailment.

The train crash, one of the deadliest in India in recent times, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday.