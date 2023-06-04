Balasore Train Accident: Latest update here 

Balasore: Horrific scenes at the crash site saw overturned bogies and smashed coaches with bloodstained debris. The incident involving the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train, is considered as one of the deadliest train tragedies in the country in over two decades.

A team of medical experts from AIIMS Delhi is set to visit Odisha’s train accident site along with medical equipment to provide treatment to more than 1,000 injured and 100 critical patients, reported ANI citing sources.

Lists of passengers undergoing treatment in different hospitals have been uploaded on the following websites:

https://srcodisha.nic.in/

https://www.bmc.gov.in

https://www.osdma.org

Lists and photographs of deceased passengers also uploaded on the above websites to facilitate identification.

Disclaimer:

• The photographs of the deceased in Balasore train accident are being posted only to facilitate identification.

• Given the nature of the accident, the images posted are disturbing.

• It is advised that children avoid viewing these images.

• Viewers discretion may be exercised.

• None (Media/Individual/Firms etc.) shall reproduce/publish & use the images for any purpose without prior written approval of the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha).

Municipal Commissioner office, Bhubaneswar, has established a control room, from where, with vehicles, people will be directed to either hospital or mortuary as the case may be. Officials have been deployed to facilitate.

BMC Helpline Number is 1929

Help desks have been set up at all entry points:

1. Cuttack Railway Station, Bustand & SCB Medical College.

2. Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Baramunda Bus stand and Airport.