Balasore train accident: Control Room set up at BMC-ICOMC tower

Bhubaneswar: Horrific scenes at the crash site saw overturned bogies and smashed coaches with bloodstained debris. The incident involving the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train, is considered as one of the deadliest train tragedies in the country in over two decades.

Meanwhile, a Control Room has been set up at BMC-ICOMC tower, Satya Nagar Bhubaneswar to facilitate family/friends/relatives of deceased persons & passengers stranded in the tragic Train Accident In Odisha, who can contact Toll Free Numbers- 18003450061 / 1929 (24×7) for assistance.

They can also contact the following Nodal Officers.

1.Rajesh Pradhan: 6370946287

2. Asish Patra:7978095293

3.Debasish Mishra:6370585221

4. Deepak Kumar Rout: 8249217415

5.Sandeep Moharana: 8847822559

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced a compensation of ₹5 lakhs each for the next of kin of those people from the state who died in the accident, while ₹1 lakh each for those with serious injuries.

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Sunday inspected the restoration work at the accident site in Balasore.

The minister said the inquiry into the train accident has been completed and rail safety commissioner will submit the report at the earliest.

“The commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and let the investigation report come. But we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it… It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking. Right now our focus is on restoration,” the minister added.