Balasore train accident: BJP defers its Saturday’s govt anniversary programmes

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has adjourned all its programmes scheduled for Saturday, related to the PM Modi government’s ninth anniversary, in the wake of the tragic train accident in Odisha’s Balasore which has left 233 people dead so far.

BJP president JP Nadda posted a tweet to this effect and expressed his pain at the devastating accident.

“I am deeply saddened by the horrific train accident that took place in Balasore, Odisha. In view of the horrific train accident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has postponed all its programs across the country today,” Nadda said.

It is extremely painful and heartrending, he said, conveying condolences to the families of the victims.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has planned to organise a host of programmes across the country between May 30 and June 30 as the government completes nine years in office.

In one of the worst railway disasters in India, three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday.

Also read: Balasore Train Accident Death Toll At 280