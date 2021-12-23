Balasore: Short-range ballistic missile, Pralay, test-fired again

Balasore: Short-range ballistic missile, Pralay, was test-fired again from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast at 9.35 am today.

This is the second successful test of the missile in the last 24 hours as yesterday also it was tested successfully. It is also the first time in the country that a developmental missile has been tested successfully on two consecutive days, said Government officials.

India successfully test-fired short-range surface to surface-guided ballistic missile ‘Pralay’ off the Odisha coast yesterday also.

The solid-fuel, battlefield missile developed by Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) is based on Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian ballistic missile programme. The Pralay missile, launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 10.30 am on Wednesday, met all the mission objectives, officials said.

‘Pralay’ is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg.

As per sources, ‘Pralay’ is a quasi ballistic surface to surface missile. The advanced missile has been developed in a way to able to defeat interceptor missiles. It has the ability to change its path after covering a certain range mid-air.