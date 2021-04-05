Balasore: Police Raid At Jubin Nautiyal Show Over Violation Of Norms

Balasore: A police team raided an event that was hosted by Popular singer Jubin Nautiyal at an engineering college in the Chandipur area of Balasore district on April 2 night.

Reportedly, cops also stopped the musical performance over violation of norms.

According to reports, the annual function of Satyasai Group of Institutions was organised on the premises of Satyasai Engineering College in Chandipur here. The organisers invited Jubin Nautiyal for a musical show.

However, the singer started his performance on the stage around 11 pm, which led to a violation of the norms in connection with the permission for the event.