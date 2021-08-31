Balasore Locals Rescue Dolphin Stranded On Chandipur Beach

Chandipur: Locals near Jayadebakasaba Pahi area in Balasore’s Chandipur have rescued a Gangetic Dolphin who got trapped on the beach due to low tide. They then carried the dolphin and put it in the water.

The incident took place at around 1:30 PM when locals were present near the coast.

Soon a crowd had gathered around the dolphin. Several people tried to guide the creature back out to sea but were unsuccessful.

Later, some local youths successfully guided it away from the beach and into deeper water.