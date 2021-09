Balasore: Panic gripped the locals as the water level in Jalaka River breached danger mark near Mathani area due to incessant rains under the influence of the low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal.

Till the last report came in, water is flowing at 5.6 metre in the river as against the danger mark of 5.5 metre.

If the rain continues, then flood is imminent in 5 panchayats in Basta and 2 panchayats in Sadar block, sources added.