Balasore: ITR Officer Arrested For Passing Sensitive Information To Pakistan

Balasore: Police here on Friday arrested an officer of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Chandipur, on charges of leaking classified defence information to an agent of Pakistan.

The accused was identified as a Senior Technical Officer of the ITR, police said.

According to the senior official, a case has been registered in this connection at the Chandipur Police Station under Sections 120-A, 120-B and 31 of the IPC, and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.