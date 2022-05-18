Balasore: Groom Faints On Wedding Altar After Bride Rejects Marriage

Balasore: Expressing her unwillingness to marry, a bride refused to marry her groom on the wedding day Following such an act of the bride, the groom fell unconscious at the wedding altar.

The incident occurred at Remu village under Baliapal police limits in Balasore district. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

According to reports, when the nuptial knot ceremony was underway, the bride suddenly stood from her seat and removed her bangles and is heard claiming that she is already married and has a husband.

She alleged that the marriage was being solemnised forcibly against her will.

Following her behaviour, family members slapped the bride and forced her to sit but the groom who appears to be puzzled and shocked became unconscious.