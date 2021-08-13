Balasore: FM University Students Protest Against Offline Conduct Of Exams

Balasore: As Odisha continues to reel under the impact of coronavirus pandemic, the students of Fakir Mohan University staged a demonstration here on Friday against the offline examination.

As per reports, Fakir Mohan University students staged an agitation in front of their college gate to protest demanding to conduct Plus III third semester examinations through online mode.

The students alleged that the transport facilities are yet to resume completely and covid-19 cases are still being detected in the district.