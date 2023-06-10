Balasore: Fire breaks out in wagon of another goods train

Balasore: A wagon of a coal-laden goods train parked at Rupsa Station in Balasore caught fire on Saturday morning.

As per initial reports, the train was stationed at the platform since Friday night. However, as soon as the day broke, some people noticed smoke coming out from one of the wagons.

Upon being informed, firefighters from Balasore rushed to Rupsa station and launched an operation to douse the flame.

Notably, fire reportedly broke out in a coal-laden goods train at platform-2 of Balugaon station in Khordha district on Friday. According to sources, fire services personnel have brought the fire under control.