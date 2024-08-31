Balasore DEO Office JA Arrested in DA Case

Balasore: Odisha Vigilance sleuths today arrested Pradeep Kumar Dash, Junior Assistant, office of District Education Officer (DEO), Balasore for possession of disproportionate assets.

Based on searches conducted on properties of Dash, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets including 1 multi-storeyed building of area 3700 sqft in Balasore, 1 double-storeyed market complex with 20 shops of area 4300 sqft worth Rs 1.09 crore at Sergarh, Balasore, 6 high-value plots, etc, which he could not explain satisfactorily.

Following this, Dash has been placed under arrest and will be forwarded to the Court today. In this connection, Balasaore Vigilance PS Case No.11/2024 has been registered against Dash, Jr. Asst, o/o DEO, Balasaore.