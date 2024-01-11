Balasore Collector Refutes ‘Leave Denial’ Allegation By Deceased BDO’s Father

Balasore/Simulia: Balasore’s Simulia block development officer Biswaranjan Mohanty was found hanging in his government quarters on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, the deceased BDO’s father, Narendra Mohanty, alleged that Biswaranjan was in depression as he was not given leave by the District Collector to visit home.

However, Balasore Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde rejected the allegation of BDO’s father and said, “He never applied for leave. He attended a review meeting last week and we haven’t noticed anything unusual.”

“The allegations of work pressure will be investigated. If Biswaranjan was under any kind of work pressure, the reason will be investigated,” the District Collector added.

According to sources, BDO Mohanty had joined office work this morning and stayed till noon. However, he went to the quarters saying that he was suffering from loose motions. Later, at 3 pm, he was found absent in a video conferencing meeting of the District Collector. After he did not respond to the calls, a staff member was sent to his quarters. The staff spotted him hanging to the ceiling fan with a cloth around his neck.

The dead body was recovered hanging after breaking the lock of the house in the presence of Simulia Tehsildar Sushil Kumar Tudu and Additional Tehsildar Haranarayan Das. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation into the incident.