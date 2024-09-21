Balasore: Odisha Vigilance on Saturday arrested N.V. Harihara Rao, the Chief Construction Engineer of Rural Works Circle in Balasore district for possessing disproportionate assets.

Based on searches conducted on the properties of Rao, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets including cash Rs 46.45 Lakhs unearthed from his brother-in-law’s house at Berhampur, 2 Buildings, one 3-BHK Flat, 2 suspected benami flats in BBSR & Berhampur, 5 high-value homestead plots, deposits/investments Rs 3.42 Crores, Gold 510 gms, etc, which he could not explain satisfactorily.

Following this, N.V. Harihara Rao has been placed under arrest and will be forwarded to the Court today.

In this connection, Vigilance Cell PS Case No. 11 /2024 has been registered against the accused. The investigation is in progress. Further reports are awaited.