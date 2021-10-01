Balasore: Brown Sugar Seized, Five Held In Separate Raids

Balasore: Excise personnel seized a large amount of brown sugar during three separate incidents in Jaleswar and Basta area of Balasore district.

Acting on a tip-off a 20-member team of Jaleswar Police had conducted a raid at the house of one Sk Jamludin alias Sania in Jhadeswarpur on Thursday night.

While Sania was able to flee from the spot during the raid, his three sons were detained by police. However, the amount of brown sugar seized during the raid is yet to be ascertained.

Jaleswar Excise officials were on patrolling near Jhadeswarpur yesterday when they intercepted a youth. Around 240 grams of brown sugar was seized from his possession.

The youth has been identified as Anil Kumar Mahanta, a native of Gadibasa village under Karanjia police limits of Mayurbhanj district. He has been arrested.

In another such incident, a youth was held with 153 grams of brown sugar during a police patrolling at Sadanandapur under Basta police limits of the district last night. The accused has been identified as Sk Azharuddin of the village.