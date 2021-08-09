Balasore: Artistes Stage Protest Demanding Covid-19 Assistance & Increased Allowance

Balasore: Artists, who were badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, staged protests in Balasore demanding Covid assistance and a hike in allowances.

As per reports, over 1,000 artists from different blocks of the district have participated in this protest and marched out from the mission ground to the district Collector’s office.

Moreover, the artists also expressed dissatisfaction over 50 percent functioning of the Jatra. Meanwhile, a demand letter has been provided to Chief Minister via Collector by the union members.