Balasore Acid Attack: Woman Succumbs To Burns At SCB; Accused Hubby Absconding 

Balasore: The woman who suffered critical burns after her husband hurled acid on her, today succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital Cuttack.

The accused husband identified as Chandan Rana is still on the run while two of his associates have been arrested. Hunt is on to nab the prime accused, police said.

Victim’s sister and two other children also sustained burn injuries and are under treatment at Balasore hospital.

The incident occurred at Vimpura village under Sadar police station on Monday, when the man came to the house of his father-in-law to take his second wife back to his home at Santaragadia in Nilagiri area.

As the woman refused to go with him, Rana hurled acid at her. Her elder sister, who came to her rescue, also suffered burn injuries.

The elder sister’s son and daughter were also injured in the acid attack.

While the condition of the two children and their mother was stated to be stable, the accused man’s second wife was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in critical condition.

The accused had married the younger sister of the family at a temple barely one-and-a-half months ago and took her to his village. However, she ran away from there after knowing that he is already married and has children.

As Rana works at a goldsmith’s shop, the police suspect that the acid he used in the crime might have been taken from there.