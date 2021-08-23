Balangir ABEO Lands In Vigilance Net For Taking Bribe

Balangir: An Assistant Block Education Officer (ABEO) of Balangir has been arrested by vigilance on charges of demanding and accepting bribe on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Devaraj Das, the ABEO Muribahal, and arrested for demanding bribe of Rs 5000 for a departmental proceeding against Baidhuta Sahu, the Assistant Headmaster of Chaulafuguda primary school.

Sources said Das was receiving a bribe of Rs 5000 from Sahu to dispose of a departmental proceeding against him.

Acting on a plaint, a trap was laid on and the accused was caught red-handed by the officers of Vigilance.

Das was later arrested and the graft money was seized from his possession. The investigating agency is also searching the house and office of the accused.