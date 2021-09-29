Balanga PS Blast: SI Tapoi Nayak Suspended For Dereliction Of Duty

Puri: A day after a massive explosion ripped through the Balanga police station in Puri district, SI Tapoi Nayak has been placed under suspension for dereliction of duty.

According to sources, the SI was in charge of the Malkhana of the police station.

On Tuesday, a powerful explosion inside the Balanga police station had damaged the building severely. While a portion of the roof and walls of the police station building caved in, there was no casualty though a policeman was present in the police station when the explosion occurred.

It is being said that firecrackers stashed inside the police station had triggered the explosion> However, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.