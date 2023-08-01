Balaji Telefilm’s Dream Girl 2 Unveils Jaw-Dropping Poster – Ayushmann Khurrana Shines as Pooja

Mumbai: Lights, camera, ACTION! Get ready for the Bollywood extravaganza of the century, as Dream Girl 2 latest poster is pure MAGIC! Brace yourselves because this glimpse of the film is nothing short of FABULOUS!

Ayushmann Khurrana unleashes his inner glamor to mesmerize and dazzle as Pooja! *The enchanting Pooja, poses* like a QUEEN on top of a gleaming car, sending the mercury soaring with her ethereal beauty! Prepare to be spellbound, for Ayushmann aka Pooja has sprinkled stardust all around, and it’s leaving us breathless!

The poster is packed with the comedic powerhouses of B-town! The legendary Paresh Rawal, the evergreen Annu Kapoor, the quirky Abhishek Banerjee, the uproarious Manoj Joshi, the rib-tickling Rajpal Yadav, the master of expressions Vijay Raaz, and the oh-so-lovable Manjot – they’ve all joined the party to create a symphony of laughter that’ll reverberate through the ages!

Dream Girl 2 is a labor of love brought to life by the prolific and dynamic duo of Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, renowned for their exceptional work in the entertainment industry. Their passion for storytelling and dedication to delivering high-quality content have already set the stage for Dream Girl 2 to become an extraordinary cinematic experience.

The directorial prowess of Raaj Shaandilyaa, who helmed the original Dream Girl, promises to weave magic once again in this sequel, guiding the cast and crew to create a film that is set to captivate audiences across the nation. Dream Girl 2 is all set to hit the silver screen on August 25, 2023, as we promise an experience like never before!

Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of emotions, a kaleidoscope of colors, and a symphony of laughter! Dream Girl 2 is coming to sweep you off your feet and make your dreams come alive!

