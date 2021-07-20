Bala Devi, Manisha Kalyan Named Winners Of Annual AIFF Awards

New Delhi: India women’s forward Bala Devi and Manisha Kalyan have been named the winners of annual AIFF Awards.

While Bala Devi was named as the AIFF Women’s Footballer of the Year 2020-21, Manisha Kalyan won the AIFF Women’s Emerging Footballer of the Year 2020-21 Award.

Currently playing for Rangers Women’s FC in Scotland, Bala made her debut for the team in February last year and created history as she scored her first competitive goal for the team in December. She remains the first Indian woman footballer to sign a professional contract in Europe.

19-year-old Manisha, who is also a forward, was named the Women’s Emerging Footballer of the Year for the first time and expressed her delight at being named for the honour.