Mathura: The mother of Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old spiritual influencer known as ‘Bal Sant Baba’, has filed a criminal complaint in Mathura court against seven YouTubers accused of defaming her son and promoting hate against Hinduism.

The complaint alleges that the YouTubers uploaded videos designed to mock and defame Abhinav’s religious beliefs, causing significant emotional distress to the young influencer. Abhinav, who has over 950,000 followers on Instagram, shares content related to Hindu festivals, scriptures, and interactions with religious figures.

Abhinav’s mother, Jyoti Arora, claims that the actions of these YouTubers have made it difficult for her son to practice his religion freely and live without fear of harassment. She also reported receiving a death threat from the gang of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

“The accused have caused immense emotional suffering to my minor child, who is only 10 years old,” Jyoti Arora stated in her complaint. “Their actions are not only defamatory but also a calculated attempt to disrupt religious harmony and incite hatred.”

The family has sought the court’s intervention to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the YouTubers for multiple offences, including criminal conspiracy, defamation, and criminal intimidation. The case highlights the growing concerns over online harassment and the impact of social media on young influencers.