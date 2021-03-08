Bajrang Punia Wins Gold At Rome Ranking Series

Rome: Bajrang Punia clinched the gold medal in the final of the men’s 65kg event at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series here on Sunday.

Bajrang defeated Mongolia’s Tulga Tumur Ochir 2-2 in the final of the freestyle event.

This was Bajrang’s second consecutive gold medal at the ranking series after he had won the yellow metal last year after defeating Jordan Oliver of the USA.

Earlier, ace Indian wrestler, Vinesh Phogat grabbed the 53kg gold medal along with the World Number one rank.

It was a second gold medal for Vinesh as the 26-year-old World bronze medallist blanked Canada’s Diana Mary Helen Weicker 4-0 in the title clash.

The Indian had entered the event as world number three but is back to the top spot on the rankings by jumping 14 points.

Vinesh did not concede a single point in the tournament winning two of her three bouts by pinning her rivals while getting injury walkouts in the other two in the eight-woman field. Sarita Mor had won a silver in the 57kg.