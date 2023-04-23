Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, other wrestlers reach Jantar Mantar to begin protest again

New Delhi: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat lashed out at Delhi Police for refusing to register an FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Back in January, the likes of Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik brought allegations against the president for sexually harassing players.

Thereafter, the wrestlers made a protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. As per reports, the wrestlers are again set to hold a protest at the same venue not willing to throw in the towel.

Seven woman wrestlers have filed a police complaint against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment. The police complaint was filed on Friday with the Connaught Place Police Station in New Delhi, it is learnt.

A complaint has been filed with Delhi Commission for Women, too, with its head Swati Maliwal saying that ‘several women including a minor have alleged that the accused person has indulged in the crime of sexual harassment against them during his tenure at the helm of Wrestling Federation of India’. In her letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Maliwal demanded that an FIR be filed against Brij Bhushan.

Demanding action against Brij Bhushan, the wrestlers are also set to resume their sit-down protest against him at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday.

“As I came to know that wrestlers had started protesting in Delhi, I didn’t know what the allegation was about. I came to Delhi with a ticket,” Brij Bhushan Sharan said during that time.

“Regarding the allegation that Vinesh has made [of sexual exploitation], is there anyone coming forward with these allegations? Is there any athlete who’s come forward with these allegations & said the Fed prez has done some sort of sexual assault?” he said.

“It is alleged that the federation is acting like a dictator. Neither will you give trial, nor will you fight at the national level. The problem is when the federation makes the rules. These players, who are sitting on dharna today, not even a single one of them fought in the national,” Bhushan added.