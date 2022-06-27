Bajrang Dal Activists Observe Bandh In Balasore’s Remuna Amid Tight Security

Balasore: The Bajrang Dal on Monday observed a bandh in Remuna town demanding arrest of persons involved in cattle smuggling. The bandh will be observed till 6 PM.

Following the call, all shops, business establishments, and offices were shut.

Protesters were seen picketing at various places including Mandira Chaak, and Hatiaganda Chaak.

In the wake of the bandh, the administration intensified security in the town. Two platoons of police force were deployed to maintain law and order.