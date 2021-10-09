Baitarni Irrigation Division Superintending Engineer In Vigilance Net

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths on Saturday seized unaccounted cash of Rs 10.05 lakh from the possession of Superintending Engineer of Baitarni Irrigation Division in Keonjhar district.

The accused has been identified as Bidhan Chandra Sahu.

According to Vigilance officials, Sahu was intercepted near Panikoili in Jajpur while proceeding to Cuttack.

Sahu has been detained for further interrogation after he could not give any satisfactory answers towards the possession of the money. Further investigation into the case is continuing. He is also being questioned regarding the sources of the cash, officials said.

The amount has been recovered from his possession. He is being examined further in this case. House searches have been launched at his office and residence in Cuttack, officials further said.