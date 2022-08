Bhadrak: Heavy rain triggered by back-to-back low pressures over Bay of Bengal in the past three days have resulted in floods in Baitarani River.

The river was reportedly flowing at 17.88 metres against its danger mark of 17.83 metres near Akhuapada.

Meanwhile, villagers living along Baitarani river are in a state of panic with the water level rising amid incessant rains.