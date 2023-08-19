Baitarani river breaches danger mark at Akhuapada

Bhadrak: The water level in Baitarani river in Odisha has risen above the danger mark as the flood water entered the river for the second time this year. Water level in the river currently stands at 17.85 meters near Akhuapada village of the district. The current water level lies slightly above the danger threshold of 17.83 meters. The river’s overflow comes after two days of continuous and heavy rainfall.

This is for the second time this season that Baitarani has witnessed floodwater. The only respite is the fact that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a sharp drop in rainfall activities in different parts of Odisha from today.

In the past 10 days, two breaches in the river embankment have been reported. A breach of around 200 feet in Baitarani River was reported yesterday. The incident took place near the Balarampur area within the Kamardihi Panchayat of Dasrathapur block.

There lies a risk of inundation of several areas in case heavy rainfall persists.