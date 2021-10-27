Bail Hearing Of Aryan Khan To Resume Today

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court will resume hearing of the bail plea of Aryan Khan in connection with the seizure of drugs on a cruise ship today.

On Tuesday, Senior advocate and former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on behalf of Aryan, called his arrest “arbitrary”, as the court began its bail hearing.

Rohatgi, who has joined Aryan’s defence team, told the single-judge Bench of Justice Nitin W Sambre that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had made no recovery from the 23-year-old, nor conducted a medical examination to show consumption of any narcotic.

Senior advocate Amit Desai, also appearing for Aryan, said that WhatsApp chats between him and a friend over online poker were being “misinterpreted” by the NCB as about drugs.

Aryan has been in custody since October 2, when he was detained ahead of an alleged rave party on a cruise ship.

Aryan approached the High Court after the special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act court rejected his bail plea last Wednesday.