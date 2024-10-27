New Delhi: Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda has been appointed as a member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Finance. This prestigious committee, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, includes 14 Lok Sabha and 8 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Panda’s appointment comes at a crucial time as the committee will play a significant role in shaping financial policies and addressing economic challenges. Known for his extensive experience and expertise in economic matters, Panda is expected to contribute valuable insights to the committee’s deliberations.

In addition to his new role, Panda has been actively involved in relief efforts for Cyclone Dana victims in Odisha. He has been visiting affected areas in Kendrapara district, providing support and assurance to those impacted by the cyclone.