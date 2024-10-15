Bhubaneswar: BJP National President JP Nadda appointed Baijayant Jay Panda, MP and National Vice President, as the State Election In-charge for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly Elections on Tuesday.

Additionally, Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg has been named co-in-charge for these polls, with the appointments taking effect immediately.

Baijayant Jay Panda, an MP from Odisha, has previously managed organizational duties for Delhi. His new role as the election in charge is expected to leverage his insight into the party’s dynamics within the national capital.

The Delhi Assembly elections are slated for early next year and carry symbolic importance beyond the Union Territory’s political influence.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been out of power in the capital since 1998, is determined to secure a political victory over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been a vocal critic of the BJP and has elevated the AAP to national prominence.

