Baijayant Panda Appointed Chairperson of Public Undertakings Committee

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has appointed Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda as the Chairperson of the Committee on Public Undertakings for the term 2024-25.

This Committee includes 15 Lok Sabha MPs and 7 Rajya Sabha MPs.

BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal will head the Committee on Estimates, and Baijayant Panda will oversee the Committee on Public Undertakings. According to official sources, these Committees are responsible for examining the government’s financial operations and the performance of public sector enterprises.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has announced the formation of several key Committees, such as the Public Accounts Committee, Estimates Committee, and Public Undertakings Committee. These Committees are charged with the scrutiny of government expenditures and the activities of public enterprises. In addition, other committees have been established to focus on the welfare concerns of OBCs, SCs, and STs.

Members of Committee on Public Undertakings:

Lok Sabha

1. Baijayant Panda

2. Sudip Bandyopadhyay

3. RK Choudhary

4. Chandra Prakash Joshi

5. Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

6. Kaushalendra Kumar

7. Shankar Lalwani

8. Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam

9. BY Raghavendra

10. Mukesh Rajput

11. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

12. Pratap Chandra Sarangi

13. Kodikunnil Suresh

14. Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy

15. Tariq Anwar

Rajya Sabha

1. Neeraj Dangi

2. Milind Murali Deora

3. Narain Dass Gupta

4. Bhagwat Karad

5. Surendra Singh Nagar

6. Debasish Samantray

7. Arun Singh