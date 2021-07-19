Bahuda Yatra Tomorrow: Pahandi Ritual To Begin At 12 PM, Chariot Pulling From 4 PM

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has finalised the timings of rituals for Bahuda Yatra of the Holy Trinity to Puri Srimandir tomorrow. This will mark the end of the Lord’s nine-day-long annual sojourn to Gundicha Temple.

According to reports, the Pahandi rituals will commence at 12 PM and will continue till 2:30 PM. The Chhera Panhara ritual will begin from 2:30 till 3:30 PM and the chariot pulling, only by sevayats (servitors) and SJTA officials, will start from 4 PM onwards.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, RT-PCR testing has been conducted for all the Sevaks and officials who will be participating in the upcoming Bahuda Yatra.

With only a day to go for the auspicious Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, the temple and district administration have geared up the preparations for smooth conduct of the Lord’s return journey.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri underwent complete sanitization. The preparation of traditional cake known as “Poda Pitha” is also going on for the “Poda Pitha Bhoga” offering ritual tomorrow on “Bahuda Yatra”.

The preparation of the beautiful floral crowns of the deities, known as “Tahia” is nearing completion at the “Raghava Das Matha” for the “Pahandi Bije” procession of the deities tomorrow for “Bahuda Yatra”, the SJTA informed.

Bahuda Yatra Curfew Update:

Prohibitory order under Section 144 will be clamped in Puri Town tonight. Shutdown with curfew has been imposed in Puri town from 8 PM of 19th July to 8 PM of 21st July. Like Ratha Yatra, no one will be allowed to witness the return journey of the Holy Trinity from the rooftops.

However, the Curfew for Bahuda Yatra will be relaxed in Puri town only for JEE main candidates. Puri District today informed that that aspirant for JEE main examination at Moto polytechnic tomorrow can produce their admit cards at checkpoints to authorities for hassle-free movement.