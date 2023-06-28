Bahuda Yatra: Poda pitha offered to Lord Jagannath at Mausi Maa Temple

Puri: After a nine-day stay at his Aunt’s place, Lord Jagannath along with his Divine siblings has begun his return journey to Srimandir as pulling of the chariots begins on Bada Danda (Grand Road) here.

As per rituals, all deities– Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Sudarshan were taken atop their respective chariots in Dhadi Pahandi (ceremonial procession) from inner sanctum of Gundicha Temple. After that Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb performed Chhera Panhara, a ceremonial sweeping of the three chariot floors with a golden broom.

Later, pulling of chariots began on Bada Danda amidst chants of ‘Hari Bol’, blowing of conch shells and beating of cymbals.

Devotees first pulled Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra. Later chariots of Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath was pulled one after another.

Midway, the chariots took a small halt in front of Ardhasini Temple, also known as Mausi Maa Temple, where ‘Poda Pitha’ were offered to the deities.

There is an interesting history behind the making of this particular poda pitha.Legend has it when Bharat of the Ramayan accused his mother Kaikeyi of forcing Lord Ram to go to the forest, she felt guilty and cried. To pacify her, Ram promised that in his next birth, he would visit her house and have pora pitha. Since then, the Mausi Maa temple is considered that of Kaikeyi who serves the sweet to Lord Jagannath.Gundicha is believed to be the queen of King Indradyumna (the maker of Jagannath temple). It is believed that the Lord was pleased with the queen’s devotions and conferred a boon upon her, promising to visit her palace once a year for a few days’ stay. The residence of Queen Gundicha turned into a temple later. It is beautifully made on the lines of the Kalinga style of architecture.

Another legend has it that Gundicha is Lord Jagannath’s aunt, who loves to welcome her nephews every year to pamper them with love and affection.