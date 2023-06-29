Bahuda Yatra Mishaps In Odisha: CM Naveen Grieves Loss of Lives, Announces Rs 3 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of 3 people in Kendua village of Kenjhar district and one person in Kolab Nagar of Koraput district during Bahuda Yatra on Wednesday.

The Odisha CM has announced as ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased persons from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He also expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families.

Further, the Chief Minister has ordered to provide free medical treatment to the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.