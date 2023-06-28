Bahuda Yatra: Homecoming of Holy Trinity concludes as chariots reach Singhadwar

Puri: Bahuda Yatra, the homecoming of the Holy Trinity from Gundicha Temple to Srimandir on their chariots, concluded as per schedule on Wednesday late evening.

The three gigantic chariots, Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra, Debadalana of Devi Subhadra, and Nandighosha of Lord Jagannath, were escorted back to Srimandir pulled by a sea of devotees.

This marks the end of the nine-day-long annual sojourn of the Lord and His sibling deities to their aunt’s place – Gundicha temple.

As per rituals, all deities– Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Sudarshan were taken atop their respective chariots in Dhadi Pahandi (ceremonial procession) from the inner sanctum of Gundicha Temple.

After that Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb performed Chhera Panhara, a ceremonial sweeping of the three chariot floors with a golden broom.

Later, the pulling of chariots began on Bada Danda amidst chants of ‘Hari Bol’, blowing of conch shells and beating of cymbals. Devotees first pulled Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra. Later, chariots of Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath was pulled one after another.

Midway, the chariots took a small halt in front of Ardhasini Temple, also known as Mausi Maa Temple, where ‘Poda Pitha’ were offered to the deities. Before 7 pm, all three chariots reached Singhadwar.

The deities will give darshan to the devotees in ‘Suna Besha’ on Thursday following which they will be taken to the Ratna Singhasana inside the Srimandir after completion of Adharapana and Niladri Bije on subsequent days.