‘Bahuda Yatra’ Begins Sans Devotees As Puri Remains Under COVID-19 Curfew

Puri: The Bahuda Yatra, the return journey of the deities to the Puri Jagannath temple after the annual Rath Yatra, is being held in absence of devotees in the pilgrimage town of Puri today.

The Mangala Alati ritual took place at 4.10 am following which Tadapa Lagi ritual was held at 4.30 am. The Abakasha Puja was held at 4.50 am, the Gopala Ballabha and Sakala Dhupa rituals of the lords took place at 5.45 am.

Bahuda Yatra is the Return Journey of the holy trinity on their three chariots to Srimandir. After spending a week inside the Gundicha temple, the deities commence their Bahuda Yatra on the 10th day.

The pulling of the chariots is slated to begin at 4 pm.

A “curfew is hereby imposed under section 144 of CrPC in the jurisdiction Puri town with effect from 8 pm of July 19 to 8 PM of July 21, to prohibit mass public congregation on the Grand Road/ rooftop and balconies of buildings adjoining Grand Road.

On the way back, chariots of Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra move directly to the Srimandir also known as ‘Badadeula’ and are parked in front of ‘Singha Dwara’. However, Shree Jagannath’s chariot halts for a while at Ardhasini temple, also known as Mausi Maa Mandira where ‘Poda Pitha’, a special sweet made of rice, coconut, lentils and jaggery, is offered to Him.

After this, it resumes the journey, however before reaching ‘Singha Dwara’, it also halts in front of the palace of Gajapati Maharaja of Puri where the ritual called ‘Lakshmi-Narayana Bheta’ is held.