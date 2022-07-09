Bahuda Yatra 2022: Pulling Of Chariots Begins

Puri: Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra began their homeward journey from Gundicha temple well ahead of the schedule during the Bahuda Yatra on Saturday.

Lord Balabhadra being the eldest was the first to set off in his red-bluish green coloured chariot Taladhwaja. He is closely followed by sister Goddess Subhadra in red-black coloured chariot Darpadalana. Lord Jagannath is at the rear in his red-yellow chariot Nandighosha.

During the return journey, the three chariots stop for a while at the Mausima Temple, also known as Ardhasani Temple. This temple is dedicated to the aunt of Lord Jagannath. Here three deities are offered ‘Poda Pitha’, a special sweet made of rice, coconut, lentils and jaggery.