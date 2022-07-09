Bahuda Yatra 2022: Pics Of Pahandi Rituals

Puri: Bahuda Yatra, or the return journey of Lord Jagannath and His siblings to their abode Srimandir after spending seven days at Gundicha Temple begun on Saturday (July 9) with the ceremonial procession ritual called the ‘Bahuda Pahandi’. Much ahead of schedule time, shared by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the ‘Pahandi’ ritual of Lord Sudarshan began.

Sudarshan, one of the powerful weapons of Lord Jagannath, was seated on Devadalan Rath, the chariot of Devi Subhadra, amid Dhadi Pahandi in the morning on the occasion of Bahuda Yatra. Amid the blowing of conches and beating of cymbals, the servitors took Lord Sudarshan from Gundicha temple in a procession and he was taken onto the chariot.

He is followed by Lord Balabhadra, and then Devi Subhadra and lastly Lord Jagannath is taken out from their temporary abodes.

As per schedule, the pulling of chariots will begin at around 4 pm.