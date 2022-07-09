Mo Bus Service
State

Bahuda Yatra 2022: Know The Schedule Of Special Mo Bus Service

By Pradeep Sahoo
71

Puri: The world-famous Rath Yatra has almost come to an end where devotees from all over India travel to Puri to worship the deities. On the occasion of Bahuda Yatra, CRUT has decided to operate the Special Service of Mo Bus on July 9 and July 10 on three routes.

For the two inter-city routes there will be a flat bus fare of Rs.100/- for AC and Rs.80/- for Non AC Mo Bus service. Similarly, the bus ticket from Malatipatpur to Talabania is priced at Rs 20 per head.

Check the schedule below:

<>

</>

Pradeep Sahoo 14015 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking