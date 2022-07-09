Bahuda Yatra 2022: Know The Schedule Of Special Mo Bus Service

Puri: The world-famous Rath Yatra has almost come to an end where devotees from all over India travel to Puri to worship the deities. On the occasion of Bahuda Yatra, CRUT has decided to operate the Special Service of Mo Bus on July 9 and July 10 on three routes.

For the two inter-city routes there will be a flat bus fare of Rs.100/- for AC and Rs.80/- for Non AC Mo Bus service. Similarly, the bus ticket from Malatipatpur to Talabania is priced at Rs 20 per head.

Check the schedule below:

<>

For the convenience of our commuters & devotees coming from far off places who will be commuting from Bhubaneswar to #Puri, #CRUT will be providing Special #MoBus Shuttle Services on 9th & 10th of July, 2022. Please find the schedule attached.#hoponamobus#MoBusForBetterYou pic.twitter.com/9TYIs5gqOf — Capital Region Urban Transport (@CRUT_BBSR) July 8, 2022

</>