Bahuda Yatra 2021: Puri Gajapati Performs Chhera Pahanra

Puri: During the conduct of Bahuda Yatra, Puri Gajapati Dibya Singh Dev performed the Chhera Pahanra or sweeping around the deities with a golden broom soon after Pahandi.

As per tradition, the titular King of Puri is informed about the deities having taken their places on the chariots through a messenger specially deputed by the temple officials. The King, clad in spotless white attire, carried in a silver-plated palanquin, climbs up on the chariots one by one.

Gajapati Maharaj holds a broom with golden handle in his hand and sweeps as other servitors throw flowers on the space of the chariot for the sweeping purpose by the king. Thereafter fragrant sandal water is sprinkled on the surface of the chariots to sanctify them.

This ritual gives a clear message to the society that there should be no discrimination on the basis of caste, creed and any other barrier before the almighty. It stresses that all are equal in when it comes to the all-seeing Lord Jagannath.