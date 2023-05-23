Bahrain Para-Badminton International: Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam bag gold; Murugesan clinches silver

Paralympic champion, Pramod Bhagat clinched two gold and a bronze while Sukant Kadam also bagged a gold in the Bahrain Para badminton international on Tuesday.

Pramod defeated countrymate Kumar Nitesh in the SL3 singles final 21-16, 21-17 in a match that lasted 30 minutes. Later, Pramod combined well with Sukant to down Nitesh Kumar and Tarun 24-22, 21-9 in the men’s doubles final. Pramod Bhagat and Manishaa Ramdass also secured a bronze medal in their mixed doubles match.

In other results, India’s Thulasimathi Murugesan secured a silver in women’s singles SU5, Krishna Nagar also a silver in men’s singles SH6.

In the Mixed Doubles SU5, Chirag Baretha and Raj Kumar secured silver and in women’s doubles SL3- SU5 Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan secured silver.

In the men’s singles SL4 final, while in the DSH6 category, Rachana Patel and Nithya Sre settled for silver.