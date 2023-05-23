Pramod Bhagat
Top NewsBreakingSport

Bahrain Para-Badminton International: Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam bag gold; Murugesan clinches silver

Pramod Bhagat clinched two gold medals and one bronze

By Pragativadi News Service
7

Paralympic champion, Pramod Bhagat clinched two gold and a bronze while Sukant Kadam also bagged a gold in the Bahrain Para badminton international on Tuesday.

Pramod defeated countrymate Kumar Nitesh in the SL3 singles final 21-16, 21-17 in a match that lasted 30 minutes. Later, Pramod combined well with Sukant to down Nitesh Kumar and Tarun 24-22, 21-9 in the men’s doubles final. Pramod Bhagat and Manishaa Ramdass also secured a bronze medal in their mixed doubles match.

In other results, India’s Thulasimathi Murugesan secured a silver in women’s singles SU5, Krishna Nagar also a silver in men’s singles SH6.

In the Mixed Doubles SU5, Chirag Baretha and Raj Kumar secured silver and in women’s doubles SL3- SU5 Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan secured silver.

In the men’s singles SL4 final, while in the DSH6 category, Rachana Patel and Nithya Sre settled for silver.

Pragativadi News Service 21602 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking