Bahanaga Train Tragedy: Three Railway Officials Arrested By CBI

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly arrested three officials of the Railways in connection with the tragic Bahanaga train tragedy in Balasore.

According to media reports, three Railways officials Senior Sectional Engineer Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Md Amir Khan and Technician Pappu Kumar have been arrested under Sections 304 and 201 of the CrPC.

The tragic triple-train accident involving two passenger trains and an iron ore-laden goods train led to the death of 292 persons and caused injuries to over a thousand people. The next of kin of many deceased are yet to receive the dead bodies stored at AIIMS Bhubaneswar as they are awaiting the DNA reports.

On 2 June 2023, three trains collided in Balasore district, in the state of Odisha in eastern India. The Coromandel Express entered the passing loop instead of the main line near Bahanaga Bazar railway station at full speed and collided with a goods train. Due to the high speed of the Coromandel Express, its 21 coaches derailed and three of those collided with the oncoming SMVT Bengaluru–Howrah Superfast Express on the adjacent track.