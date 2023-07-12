Bahanaga Train Tragedy: NHRC Seeks ATR From Railways, Odisha Chief Secy To Prevent Rail Accident

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought action taken reports (ATR) from the chairman, Railway Board, government of India and chief secretary, Odisha on preventive, compensatory and rehabilitative action for permanent solution to prevent rail accidents.

The apex rights panel issued direction with regard to the horrific train accident involving Shalimar-Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a stationary goods train in Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district on 2 June.

The train tragedy had resulted in the death of 293 passengers with 287 dying on the spot.

The rights panel took cognizance of a petition filed by lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy and sought replies from the authorities concerned within four weeks.

It is alleged that rights of deceased, injured and other victims are being violated by the state government and the railways as the authorities have failed to ensure rights to dead bodies as these have not been properly preserved till identification by the family members, the petition noted.

As fake claimants are coming forward to stake claim, compensation cases to the next of the kin of the deceased victims are still pending.

The dead bodies are still lying in hospitals for identification. The exact numbers of deaths are more than the figures declared by the government. The injured could not be treated properly and not compensated. Most of the valuables and belongings of the victims are stolen. There is no trace of the missing persons from West Bengal, Odisha and other states, the petition said appealing the Commission to monitor the case till the last victim gets justice.

“The Commission directs its Registry to transmit the copy of complaint to the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Odisha and the Chairman, Railway Board, Ministry of Railway, Govt. of India calling for an action taken report within a period of four weeks”, the NHRC ordered