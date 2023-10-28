Bahanaga Train Tragedy: Kolkata-Based Firm Wins Auction For Mangled Coaches

Balasore: The process to clear the debris of the triple train accident in Bahanaga was initiated today by a Kolkata-based company which won the bid to procure the mangled coaches and bogies from the mishap site.

The engines and mangled bogies are being cut with the help of gas cutters. As many as 50 workers have been engaged in the exercise.

The process to clear the wreckage commenced five months after the tragedy that shook the entire nation.